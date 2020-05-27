Services
Alabama Heritage Funeral Home
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
Betty Bridgman


1930 - 2020
Betty Bridgman

Montgomery - Betty Gantt Bridgman, 89, of Evans, Georgia formerly of Montgomery passed away on May 24 at home surrounded by family. She was born in Wetumpka, Alabama on August 16, 1930. She is survived by daughters Gay Gantt Gugliotta of Evans, GA, Joy Gantt Majors (Ray) of Gulf Shores, Al and son Curt Gantt (Sharon) Montgomery, AL. Grandsons Brian Jones (Regan) of Evans, GA and Taylor Majors of Greenville, SC. Cherished great grands Gantt and Ford Jones, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Bert and Ella Hall of Elmore, AL. Husband of 50 years Luther C. Gantt and husband Richard Bridgman. A graveside service for family will be held at Harmony Methodist Church Cemetery, Titus, AL.

Donations in Betty's honor may be made to First Baptist Church Caring Center, Montgomery, Alabama or a .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 27 to May 29, 2020
