Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Betty Cream Gomez Obituary
Betty Cream Gomez

- - Betty Cream Gomez, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from the Chapel of Prattville Memorial at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend James McSpadden officiating. Mrs. Gomez was preceded in death by her mother, Lorine Lockett Cream; one brother, John Cream, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Gomez; her father, John Cream, Sr.; three sisters, Delores (Jim) Strait, Patricia Ann Driver and Julia Bussey; one brother, Thomas Nicholas Cream; extended family and many friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2019
