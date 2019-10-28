|
Betty Hogue Ward
Prattville - WARD, Betty Hogue, 89, a resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel with Pastor Glenn Bonds officiating. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Thursday at Prattville Memorial from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her first husband, Clinton Foshee; her second husband, Wayne Ward; her parents, Rufus and Altia Hogue; son, Thomas Foshee; grandson, Jason Foshee; four sisters, Dot Richards, Elaine Myers, Zane Smith, Patricia Stabler. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Peacock; son, Larry Foshee; sister, Mary Ann Robinson; two brothers, Richard Hogue (Helen), Joe Hogue (Merle); nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends. The family would like to express a special thanks to her sitter, Janell Sammons, for her loving care. Flowers are appreciated, or donations may be made in her honor to the .
