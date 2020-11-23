Betty Jean Fountain Nutt
Montgomery - Betty Jean Fountain Nutt, 87, of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Nov. 21, 2020 in Montgomery of natural causes.
Mrs. Nutt, known affectionately as Betty Jean to her close relatives and "Miss Betty" to many of her friends and coworkers in Montgomery, was born in D'Iberville, MS, to Thomas and Mildred Fountain on Jan. 26, 1933. She graduated from D'Iberville High School, where she was in the band, played on the girls' basketball team, and was on the yearbook staff.
She married Roy Addison Nutt on Jan. 14, 1955, in Biloxi, MS. Mrs. Nutt was a longtime employee of the City of Montgomery Parks and Recreation Department and the Montgomery Zoo. She worked concessions at the zoo, as well as at sporting events at Cramton Bowl and the Lagoon Park Softball Complex. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Montgomery. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Nutt was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Addison Nutt, and her older brother, Arlen Fountain.
She is survived by four sons: Michael E. Nutt and his wife, Karen, of Glendora, California; Daniel A. Nutt and his wife, Yana, of Plano, TX; Roy A. Nutt Jr. and his wife, Bonnie, of Vestavia, AL; and Glenn E. Nutt of Montgomery; her younger sister, Beryl Ann Goretski of Ocean Springs, MS; six grandchildren, Heather Myrick, Michelle Nutt, and Matthew Nutt, all of California; Aaron Nutt and Amanda Cardone of Texas; and Ryan Welch of Vestavia; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service in her honor will be scheduled at a later date at Alabama Heritage Cemetery in Montgomery. To receive notification of updates, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/montgomery-al/betty-nutt-9912282
and click on Receive Notifications.
In remembrance, the family suggests that donations be made in Mrs. Nutt's name to the Montgomery Zoo at https://www.montgomeryzoo.com/plan-your-visit/about-us/make-a-donation
.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at EastChase Senior Living, Jackson Hospital, Wetumpka Health and Rehabilitation, and Alabama Heritage Funeral Home and Cemetery for their service.