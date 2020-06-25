Ms. Betty Jean Gantt a resident of Montgomery, AL expired June 18, 2020. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12:00 noon from Eastwood Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories: children; Eric Lewis (Mary) Gantt, Cherry Elaine (Bernard) Harris and Cynthia Michelle Gantt; four brothers: Eugene (Sarah) Gantt, Albert (Evelyn) Gantt, Jerome Gantt and Wesley Gantt; three sisters: Blanche McCree, Virginia Gantt and Minister Alfreda (Michael) Hamilton; one sister-in-law, JoAnn Gantt; one godson, Jonte' Ivory; five grandchildren: Ebony Mechea, Se'Gail Shardea, Brittney Danielle, Brandon Denard and Destiny Marie; eleven great grandchildren: Jaylen, Zicoreya, Dekaria, Kemauri, Xavier, Kemiya, Anya, Jayden, Kaylenn, Kayden, Kali and Kassadee; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, family and one devoted niece, Dionne Gantt. One special friend and co-worker, Willie Lee Smith (Gidget).