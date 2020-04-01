|
Betty Louise Cobb Thrash
Betty Louise Cobb Thrash, 87, was reunited with her husband in the presence of our Lord on March 31, 2020, after an extended illness. Betty was born on October 14, 1932 to Norris and Buena Cobb of Millbrook. She graduated from Holtville high school then married Sidney Thrash in 1956. She proudly served the people of Elmore County alongside her husband for 25 years, retiring as a Deputy Sheriff. Devoted to family and community, Betty gave her heart to her beliefs and convictions. She will forever be missed. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Sidney; brother Paul; grandson Shane Tanner and son-in-law Gene Ray. She is survived by one son Sidney Jr. (Betty); daughters, Leigh Ray and Anna Thrash; grandsons, Joshua and Luke Thrash; granddaughter Kayla (Allen) Glasscock, and one grandson Sidney Allen; sister Vera Ward; sister-in-law Laura Cobb, and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty's life for a large part of her last seven years has been blessed by loving friends and loyal care givers including the staff of Baptist Hospice and Comfort Care hospice; all to whom the family expresses their deepest gratitude. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that consideration of donations be given to the hospice group of your choice, Alzheimer's research or your local humane shelter. Due to State Mandates for Covid-19 control, the family will have a private graveside service only. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020