Services
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-8433
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Thrash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Louise Cobb Thrash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Louise Cobb Thrash Obituary
Betty Louise Cobb Thrash

Betty Louise Cobb Thrash, 87, was reunited with her husband in the presence of our Lord on March 31, 2020, after an extended illness. Betty was born on October 14, 1932 to Norris and Buena Cobb of Millbrook. She graduated from Holtville high school then married Sidney Thrash in 1956. She proudly served the people of Elmore County alongside her husband for 25 years, retiring as a Deputy Sheriff. Devoted to family and community, Betty gave her heart to her beliefs and convictions. She will forever be missed. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Sidney; brother Paul; grandson Shane Tanner and son-in-law Gene Ray. She is survived by one son Sidney Jr. (Betty); daughters, Leigh Ray and Anna Thrash; grandsons, Joshua and Luke Thrash; granddaughter Kayla (Allen) Glasscock, and one grandson Sidney Allen; sister Vera Ward; sister-in-law Laura Cobb, and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty's life for a large part of her last seven years has been blessed by loving friends and loyal care givers including the staff of Baptist Hospice and Comfort Care hospice; all to whom the family expresses their deepest gratitude. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that consideration of donations be given to the hospice group of your choice, Alzheimer's research or your local humane shelter. Due to State Mandates for Covid-19 control, the family will have a private graveside service only. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -