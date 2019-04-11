|
Betty Marie Crysel Fontaine
Mexico Beach - Mrs. Betty Marie Crysel Fontaine, 78, of Mexico Beach, FL, passed away on April 8, 2019 and went on to her heavenly home. Betty was born in Montgomery, AL on February 18, 1941. She married to love of her life, Joe Fontaine, on April 8, 1960 after they met in church. In 1971, they moved to Mexico Beach, FL where she lived out the remainder of her life. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friends. She loved to cook and fish for flounder. Her family was her priority along with her constant companion "Sassy". She will be deeply missed by many. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Fontaine; parents, Curtis L. Crysel, Sr. and Jewel Sterling Crysel; sister, Jo Ann Crysel. Mrs. Fontaine is survived by her children, Joey Fontaine (Becky), Lee Fontaine (Debbie) and Dawn Fontaine; grandchildren, Lindsey Fontaine, Trey Fontaine and Bailee Fontaine; brother, Curtis L. Crysel, Jr.; sister, Barbara Dykes and many other loving family members and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., EDT, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Oak Grove Assembly of God Church in Port St. Joe with Rev. David Fernandez, Sr officiating. The family will begin receiving friends at the church at 12:00 Noon prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.southerlandfamily.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 11, 2019