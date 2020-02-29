|
Betty Martin Hattaway
Montgomery - Betty Martin Hattaway, 91, of Montgomery passed away on February 22, 2020. She was born in Coffee County, a daughter of the late Sarah Alice and Clem Martin.
Betty was a member of Heritage Baptist Church and was a tireless volunteer in her community working with Hospice of Montgomery and Goodwill Industries. She worked for over a decade in retail and maintained a range of interests and passions that included cooking, gardening and crafts.
She was most content working in her garden beds, attracting and feeding cats and birds, and she loved entertaining family and friends. Her vital and independent spirit will be missed.
She was predeceased by her son Richard and husband of 60 years, John Hattaway. She is survived by sons Bruce Hattaway (Kathy) of San Antonio, Kenneth Hattaway of Montgomery and Carol Hattaway of Atlanta along with five dearly loved grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 1-2:00 followed by a memorial service from 2-3:00 on March 12, 2020 at Southern Memorial Funeral Home located at 3154 Highland Avenue, Montgomery, Alabama. It is requested that donations be made to Hospice of Montgomery in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020