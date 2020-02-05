|
Betty Meany
Betty Marie Schlais Meany died in Montgomery, Alabama at the age of 85. She was a loving and energetic mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and someone who never met a stranger.
Betty is survived by her four children: David Brian Meany, Sr. (Lynn) of Collierville TN; Cathy Ann Taylor (David) of Jackson Gap AL; Steven Charles Meany of Pike Road AL; and Leo Raymond Meany (Laura) of Murfreesboro, TN: her ten grandchildren Lauren Meany Smith (Tim) of Helana AL, David Brian Meany, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Clanton AL, Virginia Breland Joines of Winston Salem NC, Dillon Taylor of Auburn AL, Andrew (Drew) Meany of Pike Road AL, Sarah and Amelia Taylor of Jackon Gap AL, Matthew Hunter Meany of Murfreesboro TN, William Meany of Pike Road, AL, Joshua Meany of Murfreesboro TN; and nine great-grandchildren Chase, Lillian, Charlotte, and Brigham Smith of Pelham AL; Evelyn and August Meany of Clanton AL, and Adelyn, Ezra, and Salem Joines of Winston Salem NC. She is also survived by her sister Mary Nicholson of Manitowoc WI.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Leo Robert Meany, and her sisters Dorthy Crechard and Marcie Vetting
She was born Elizabeth (Betty) Marie Schlais, born on July 29, 1934 in Manitowoc WI to Raymond J. Schlais and Agnes H. Cisler Schlais. Betty was married to Leo Meany in 1954 in San Antonio TX where Leo began his career in the USAF. In 1971, after retirement from the Air Force, Leo and Betty settled in Mongomery AL and finished raising their four children.
Betty was a friend to anyone she met, avid Auburn fan, and generous with her time to serve others. She was an active and dedicated member of the Holy Spirit Parish Church on Vaughn Road in Montgomery AL.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home. A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, February 7, 2020 at The Holy Spirit Catholic Church where Rev. Patrick Gilbreath will officiate the ceremony. Graveside Services will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tallassee, Al. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Betty's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Auburn University, Michael Spann Scholarship Fund. The family would like to thank Amedisys and Answered Prayer Home Care for loving care in these precious last days.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020