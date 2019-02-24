Services
Betty Bullock
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Dalraida UMC
Montgomery, AL
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Dalraida UMC
Montgomery, AL
Betty Phillips Bullock


Betty Phillips Bullock Obituary
Betty Phillips Bullock

Montgomery - Betty Phillips Bullock, age 93, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Betty served as a Civil Service Accountant for 30 years and stood beside her husband during his military service. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with those she loved. She always wanted to learn new things and was a lifelong learner. Betty was a member of Dalraida UMC in Montgomery, Alabama.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Phillips; her loving husband of 73 years, Robert S. Bullock; and her half brother, Ray Phillips. Betty is survived by her sister Ruth Phillips Sullivan and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Dalraida UMC with family receiving friends one hour prior. A private interment will take place at Alabama National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dalraida UMC in honor of Mrs. Betty.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 24, 2019
