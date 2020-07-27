Betty Sue WilsonMontgomery - WILSON, Betty Sue, 73, a resident of Montgomery, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 am from Prattville Memorial Chapel with Brother Teman Knight and Chaplain Bill Tucker officiating. Burial service will follow at Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Wilson; daughter, Daphne Bates; her parents, Zack and Louise Garner; one sister, Jeanette Flowers. She is survived by two daughters, Tracy Welch (Chris) and Tammy Sager (Tommy); three grandchildren, T.J. Sager, Zachary Welch and Madison Welch; one great-grandson, Ari Sager; several beloved nieces, nephews, cousins; extended family and many friends. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Friday morning from 9:00 am until 10:00. Special thanks to Meghan Elders with Encompass Hospice for her care and compassion. Also big thanks to her caregiver, Samantha Patterson.