Betty Thompson Cardinale

Betty Thompson Cardinale Obituary
Betty Thompson Cardinale

Greenville - Cardinale, Betty Thompson, 87, was born April 7, 1932 and passed away January 19, 2020.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Lute M. and Lura H. Thompson; brother, Wilbur Thompson; sister and brother-in-law Helen and Vincent Graziano.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years Frank Cardinale; sister, Carolyn T. Gibbs of Montgomery, AL; brother, Malcolm (Jean) Thompson of Greenville, AL; sister-in-law, Illene Dexter Thompson of Huntsville, AL and many nieces and nephews.

Betty graduated from Greenville High School in Greenville, AL and from Rollins College in Winter Park, FL.

Betty and her husband Frank spent their professional careers in the Aerospace and Defense Industries at Martin Marietta and Coleman Research, both based in Orlando, FL. After retirement, Betty and Frank returned to Greenville to enjoy being with their friends and relatives in the area.

There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at 2:00PM at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Luverne Highway, Greenville, AL. Reverends Rick Taylor and Steve Kopp will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Cemetery Association c/o Rosa Tanner 5344 Luverne Hwy. Greenville, AL 36037.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
