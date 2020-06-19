Betty Thrash Teague
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Thrash Teague

Eclectic - Mrs. Betty Thrash Teague, 90, of Eclectic, passed away June 17, 2020. She was born January 4, 1930. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 12 noon at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Jake S. Fannin officiating. She is survived by her niece, Terri Thrash Golden (John); nephew, Brad Thrash (Susan); stepchildren, Jake S. Fannin and William Ira Fannin; great nieces, Nicole Lambertson and Gracelyn Thrash; great nephews, Zachary Lambertson, Stewart Thrash (Scottie) and Joseph Thrash; and a loving, extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman Otis Thrash Sr. and Vera Vines Thrash; husbands, Jake C. Fannin and William "Bill" Jennings Teague; and a brother, Herman Thrash Jr. Her hobbies were gardening, reading, painting (artist) and cross stitching. She loved animals and enjoyed spending time at Lake Martin. She was an avid Auburn fan and enjoyed attending Shakespeare plays. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lake Martin Animal Sanctuary or Children's Harbor at Lake Martin. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.

Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory Eclectic Alabama






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
84632 Tallassee Hwy
Eclectic, AL 36024
(334) 639-4730
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved