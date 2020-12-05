1/1
Betty Woodall Thomas
Betty Woodall Thomas

Montgomery - Betty Sue Woodall Thomas passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. She had a heart for serving the Lord and always helping others. She worked for the VA office for over 32 years and volunteered with the Cancer Clinic for 20 years, as well as volunteering at Baptist East and Character at Heart. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed taking care of her family. She was an active member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church and loved serving there. She went on multiple mission trips and was baptized in the Jordan River. In her 60s, Betty obtained her Black Belt in Yoshukai Karate. She had a great sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her daughters, Teresa Thomas (Glenn Massey), Lena Terry (Steve); grandchildren, Tracy Joyce (Emily), Anna Butt (Will); great grandchildren, Korbyn Joyce, Kyleigh Hartzelle, Kayleigh Evers, Madison Parker; sisters, Martha Thornton, Rita Cordell; brother, Ray Rhodes (Brenda); and special family member, Lucinda Armstrong. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Cranmore, Doug Thomas; son, Jimmy Thomas; granddaughter, Mandi Joyce; parents; and brother, Tommy Woodall. Visitation will be at Leak Memory Chapel on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00am with a Chapel Service at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Family and friends may join the Leak Memory Chapel Facebook page livestreaming of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern Hills Baptist Church or the Alabama Baptist Children's Home. The family would like to extend a word of thanks to the family and friends, as well as the staff and residents of CaraVita for their love and care during this time.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
December 5, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the loss of my very dear cousin Betty. I am so happy that I was able to share some fun times with her at Gulf Shores and at her home in Montgomery. She was a dear sweet person and I will miss our telephone conversations. Rest in peace dear cousin. Love, Nancy McGie (McGrady).
Nancy McGie (McGrady)
Family
