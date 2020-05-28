Beverly Cornwell
Montgomery - Beverly Ann Cornwell died peacefully on May 22, 2020. Born to Marie and Lehman Ruff in 1942 in East Tallassee, she graduated from Tuskegee High School and went on to work for the Finance Department of the State of Alabama for many years. Ever fashionable and well-presented, Beverly always complimented those she loved dearly, including her trusted hair stylist. She was an avid bowler and competed nationally several times, including in Reno, Nevada, where she and Dean C. Cornwell also married. A devoted fan of both the Atlanta Braves and Auburn Tigers, Beverly's ladylike language only faltered during tense college football moments. She was a great cook and adored flowers, though she was not known for her green thumb. Beverly will be remembered most for the contagious sense of fun she brought to all around her, including dancing with abandon and waking up her teenage children in the seventies by singing disco songs - something they did not appreciate at the time but will always recall fondly. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Dorothy Taunton. Devoted family members who celebrate her life include her children Lynne Willis and daughter-in-law Kelli Rizzo and Mark Willis, sister Sherry Ruff, and brother Lane Ruff. A private service will be held with Pastor Jim Stegall of Whitfield Memorial United Methodist Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Whitfield UMC, 2673 Fisk Rd., 36111. On line condolences may be shared at: www.leak-mc.com
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from May 28 to May 31, 2020.