|
|
Beverly Gay
Ft. Walton Beach - Beverly H. Gay, died on Sunday, September 15, 2019, age 89. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bradford H. Gay, Jr. She is survived by her four children: Connie Looney, Terry Hughes, Bradford Gay III, and Rebecca Harding, and their families. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, September 17 from 5 pm - 7 pm and a service on Wednesday, September 18 at 11 am at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery, Alabama. She will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery, Alabama. Flowers or a donation to are welcome.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2019