Billie Davis Chambers
Billie Davis Chambers

Montgomery - Chambers, Billie Davis, age 94, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Mrs. Chambers is survived by her sons, Bill Chambers(Robin) and Mark Chambers(Laura); her daughter-in-law, Peg Chambers; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James L. Chambers; her son, James L. Chambers, Jr.; her parents, William and Frances Davis; and her brothers, Raymond Davis and Bobby Davis. Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside will be held at Alabama Heritage Cemetery. The family would also like to thank the amazing caregivers that faithfully served her until the end, Shirley Gray, Sandra Morales, Sherry Davis and Ernestine Davis.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
