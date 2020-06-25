Deacon Billy Hughes
A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12:00 Noon from Phillips-Riley Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. E.J. Nettles, officiating. Dea. Hughes will lie in repose on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 1-6PM at Phillips-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.