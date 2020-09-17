1/
Billy Joe Hurston
Billy Joe Hurston

Prattville - Mr. Billy Joe Hurston, a resident of Prattville, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel, with Steve Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow in Central Baptist Church Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Hurston is survived by his children, Pamela Hurston Shirley (Pat) and Melanie Hurston Goodman (John); five grandchildren; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2:00 until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Service
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Jeffcoat Funeral Home and Cremation Service
SEP
20
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Jeffcoat Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Jeffcoat Funeral Home and Cremation Service
255 Friendship Road
Tallassee, AL 36078
(334) 283-6801
