Billy Joe Owens
Billy Joe Owens, age 70, a longtime resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery (Hwy 130, Banks, AL) with Minister Buddy Bell officiating. Mr. Owens was a visionary, in its sense that he was intentional in thought and action, but also in trade, working as an optician for many years, most recognizably with Owens Eyewear that he owned and operated in Montgomery until his retirement. He had a strong work ethic and passed on the importance of those values to his children. At the time it seemed unreasonable, but acres and acres of corn planted and picked in the early morning hours and peddled from the bed of an old blue Chevrolet truck at the local farmers market taught priceless life lessons of the value of a dollar, reaping the fruits of hard labor, and even sharing with friends in need. He loved the thrill and adrenaline of NASCAR racing, so much so he could sense the rumble of the tracks right through the television. He followed drivers like Bill Elliott and Bobby Allison and quite possibly never missed a race. When he wasn't invested in the heat of the track, he found his own excitement and rumble on the back of his Harley Davidson motorcycle or hunting his family's property in Brundidge, Alabama. His best qualities played part in his successes and friendships, as he was vivid and funny and genuine and a sincere friend. His checkered flags have waived, but the love and affection he carried for his family will long be making laps in their hearts. Mr. Owens is survived by his children, Tammy Owens Thornton (Keith) of Grand Bay, AL, Joanna Owens Burkett (Danny) of Millbrook, AL, James Cecil Owens (Emily) of Hayden, AL, Amy Owens Dicks (Joe) of Grady, AL, and Brantley Fox Owens (Davida) of Hayden, AL; grandchildren, John Thornton, Brooke and Taylor Burkett, Emma and Jackson Owens, Ella Grace Dicks, and Tucker Joe and Hazely Owens; and sister, Patricia Alford (Grady) of Montgomery, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fox Owens and Doris Wright. Friends and family can sign the guestbook online at www.greenhillsfuneralhome.net
. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Owens family.