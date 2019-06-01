Services
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
(334) 365-5982
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakwood Annex Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Joel Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billy Joel Johnson Obituary
Billy Joel Johnson

Prattville - JOHNSON, Billy Joel, 65 of Prattville, Alabama, went Home to be with his Precious Lord and Heavenly Family on May 30, 2019. Joel was the GREATEST Husband, Father, PaPa, Son, Brother and Uncle. He is survived by his Wife ("Joel & Wanda FOREVER"), who was the Love of his Life for 46 years, Wanda Johnson, 2 sons, Chris (Crystal) Johnson and Joseph Johnson, Grandchildren, Kaylen Johnson (Josh), Kaitlyn Johnson and Tristen Johnson, Great Grandson, Brody Speigner, his Father, John L. Johnson, Brothers, John W. (Cynthia) Johnson, Jimmy Darold (Sonya) Johnson, Sisters, Charlotte Arnette and Sheila Johnson, Brother-in-Law, Melvin (Pat) Davis and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by, his Mother, Murline Johnson, 3 Brothers, Duke Johnson, Wayne Johnson and Rollie Leroy Johnson. Graveside Service will be at 12 PM, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Oakwood Annex Cemetery. Pallbearers, Teddy Woodruff, John Johnson, Billy Wayne Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Michael Arnette and Josh Speigner.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now