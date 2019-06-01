|
Billy Joel Johnson
Prattville - JOHNSON, Billy Joel, 65 of Prattville, Alabama, went Home to be with his Precious Lord and Heavenly Family on May 30, 2019. Joel was the GREATEST Husband, Father, PaPa, Son, Brother and Uncle. He is survived by his Wife ("Joel & Wanda FOREVER"), who was the Love of his Life for 46 years, Wanda Johnson, 2 sons, Chris (Crystal) Johnson and Joseph Johnson, Grandchildren, Kaylen Johnson (Josh), Kaitlyn Johnson and Tristen Johnson, Great Grandson, Brody Speigner, his Father, John L. Johnson, Brothers, John W. (Cynthia) Johnson, Jimmy Darold (Sonya) Johnson, Sisters, Charlotte Arnette and Sheila Johnson, Brother-in-Law, Melvin (Pat) Davis and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by, his Mother, Murline Johnson, 3 Brothers, Duke Johnson, Wayne Johnson and Rollie Leroy Johnson. Graveside Service will be at 12 PM, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Oakwood Annex Cemetery. Pallbearers, Teddy Woodruff, John Johnson, Billy Wayne Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Michael Arnette and Josh Speigner.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 1, 2019