Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-8433
Alexander City - Mr. Billy Kyle Sewell, a resident of Alexander City, AL, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at age 88. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Ray Baker and Rev. Richard Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Seman Congregational Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Monday prior to services at Gassett Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Lurline Sewell; daughters, Judy Davis and Regina Crockett; step daughters, Dianne Perrett, Judy Adams, and Donna Moran; 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be David Adams, Luke Crockett, Thomas McGilvary, Jonathan Moran, Keith Nelson, Paul Perrett, and Mickey Sanders. Flowers accepted or contributions may be made to the Children's Harbor, 1 Our Children's Highway, Alexander City, AL 35010 or www.childrensharbor.com Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
