White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home
909 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-3181
Billy Ray Mercer


1937 - 2020
Billy Ray Mercer

Verbena - 82, of Verbena, Alabama passed away on March 14, 2020 in Clanton, AL. He served his country for twenty years in the Air National Guard and retired from the Montgomery Fire Department after twenty years. Survivors include his loving wife, Betty J. Mercer; children, Kenneth Wayne Mercer, Angela Gayle Mercer, Richard Dwayne Mercer and Billy Ray Mercer, Jr.; Step Children, Alan Scott McCrory, Melissa Mercer Brown and Melanie Mercer Johnson; 9 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jackie Lee Mercer (wife, Cammie).

He was proceeded in death by his son Anthony Ray Mercer and his stepson, Edward Wayne McCrory, his parents, Robert Lee Mercer and Bessie Jewel Mercer, his brother, Joe Frank Mercer, and his sisters, Jessie Mae Southern and Suzie Lois Barganier.

A Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date due to the current virus circumstances.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
