|
|
Blake Harris Wedgworth
Nashville - Blake Harris Wedgworth passed away on November 26, 2019 at the age of 27. Blake was born on February 6, 1992 in Texarkana, Texas. He grew up in Prattville and Montgomery and attended the Montgomery Academy. Blake attended Auburn University and Middle Tennessee State University. He enjoyed living in Nashville spending time with family and friends. Blake enjoyed playing the guitar and always put a smile on peoples faces with his sense of humor. He is loved and remembered by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Julian Wedgworth. He is survived by his parents, Morgan Davis Wedgworth II and Karen Belsterling Wedgworth; his brother, Morgan Davis Wedgworth III (Jenna); his sister, Margaret Wedgworth Roberts (Matthew, Emilia); his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Belsterling; and a large and loving extended family.
Visitation will be held at St. Peters Parish of Montgomery on Saturday, December 7 at 1PM with the mass immediately following at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Children's Harbor at Lake Martin- 1 Our Children's Highway, Alexander City, AL 35010., www.childrensharbor.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019