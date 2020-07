Or Copy this URL to Share

Montgomery - Atterberry, Sr., Bobby a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away July 15, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 8am to 7pm at Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services, Family will be having a private graveside.









