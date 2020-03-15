Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Resources
Bobby Gene Mixon

Bobby Gene Mixon Obituary
Bobby Gene Mixon

Montgomery - Bobby Gene Mixon passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the age of 84. He served in the US Air Force in the late 1950s and was employed by the Montgomery Police Department in the 1960s. Bobby was an avid Alabama football fan, and loved to bird hunt with his English setters. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Vivian Bennett Mixon; his two sons, Leslie Alan Mixon and Bobby Lynn Mixon. He is survived by his sister, Faye Mixon; goddaughter, Doris Battisti (Rick); nephew, Mitch Mixon; and nieces Deborah Wambsganss and Sherri Clark (Tim). A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wetumpka First Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a word of gratitude to their neighbors, Diane & Rick Roney, John & Cindy Halliburton, Greg & Marie Matlock; as well as Right at Home Caregivers and Ivy Creek Hospice.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2020
