Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Bobby Little
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Bobby Leon Little

Bobby Leon Little Obituary
Bobby Leon Little

Elmore - Bobby Leon Little of Elmore, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 80.

He was drafted into the Army in 1961 and served until 1963. Bobby was an employee of Kershaw Manufacturing for 35 years before retiring to care for his wife of 55 years, Frances. He cared for her for 20 loving years until her death in 2017.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Willie Little; wife, Frances Walker Little; and granddaughter, Mandy Shea Hughes.

He is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Butch) Metcalf and Teresa (Scott) Moseley; grandchildren, Justin Hughes, Amy Metcalf Smith (Matt), Adam Hughes, and Austin Metcalf; great-grandchildren, Charleigh Hughes, Grayson Hughes, and Walker Smith; sister-in-law, Jane Kimbrough; brother-in-law, Ronald (Cindy) Walker; and several Nieces and Nephews.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel, with a Celebration of Life following at 2:00pm, led by Brother Mike Northcutt. Pallbearers: Butch Metcalf, Scott Moseley, Justin Hughes, Adam Hughes, Austin Metcalf, and Matt Smith.

Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital in memory of Mandy Shea Hughes.

The Little family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Glenn Yates and Bill and Sharon Morton.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
