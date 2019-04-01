|
Bobby Wayne Wise
Prattville - Bobby Wayne Wise, 84, resident of Prattville, AL, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Prattville Memorial Pastor Larry Wise officiating. Mr. Wise was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Bertha Wise; loving wife of 47 years, Betty Jean Mathis Wise; two sisters, Elaine Ballard and Jeanette Britt; one brother-in-law, Marvin Britt. He leaves behind his spouse, Diane Bennett Wise; one daughter and son-in-law, A. Kelli Wise and Arthur Ray; one granddaughter, Hanah-Mathis Wise Ray; one brother, Harold B. Wise (Ruth); one niece, Marie Wise Styles (Tommy); one nephew, Larry Wise (Brenda); numerous extended family and many friends. The family would like to thank his caregiver, Jean Roberts. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 1, 2019