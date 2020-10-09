Bonnie Aldridge-McLain
Montgomery - Mrs. Bonnie Aldridge McLain passed away peacefully at 12:28 am, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her home in Montgomery, Alabama and went to be with her Lord at the age of 84. Bonnie was born in 1936 in Raleigh, MS to Lorenzo Dow and Lyda Mae Bryant, and graduated from Raleigh High School. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sister, Mildred Raye Bryant Kennedy and Sue Bryant Williams, and husbands Prentice Aldridge and Andrew McLain. She is survived by stepson Charles Aldridge, Montgomery, AL, brother L.D. Bryant, Jr., Ovett, MS, nephew David Bryant, Columbia, TN, nieces Patricia Bryant Howard, Chattanooga, TN, Carolyn Williams Duren, Cody, WY, and Nancy Williams, Flowood, MS. Mrs. McLain moved to Montgomery in the late 1970's with her husband, Prentice Aldridge, where they operated a small furniture store. After Mr. Aldridge's death, she married Andrew McLain. Bonnie will be lovingly remembered by family and friends as a loving, caring friend, sister and aunt as well as a great cook who loved to entertain. Visits to her home were always met with a good meal and good time. A family gathering at Leak Memory Chapel is set for Monday, October 12, 1:00 pm at Leak Memory Chapel. The family and friends will proceed to Greenwood Cemetery around 1:45 with a graveside to begin at 2:00 pm. Rev. Doug Smith, Dalraida Church of Christ, will be officiating. The family would like to thank Answered Prayers and Baptist Hospice for their care and support. Those who wish to honor Bonnie in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Answered Prayers, 2801 Zelda Rd., Montgomery, AL 36106 or Baptist Hospice, 2105 E. South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116. On line condolences for the family may be shared at: www.Leak-MC.com