Or Copy this URL to Share

Bonnie Kate Pierce Eaves



March 18, 1965 - November 6, 2020. Bonnie Eaves, 55, passed away November 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 4pm at Taylor Road Baptist Church in Montgomery, AL on Sunday, November 15, 2020 with visitation one hour prior.



She is survived by her parents, Tommy & Loretta Pierce, her husband Mike Eaves and children, Anna Verble, Cecil Eaves, Sarah Janice Eaves & Mattie Eaves.



In lieu of flowers we ask you make a donation to Big Oak Ranch or Brantwood Children's Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store