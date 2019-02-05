|
Brenda Faye Furr Hall
- - Mrs. Brenda Faye Furr Hall, age 52, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Jan 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held Wednesday February 6, 2019 at 2 PM at Hunter Station Baptist church, 4700 Birmingham Hwy Montgomery, AL 36108 with Rev. Earl Wise officiating. Brenda is survived by her parents Byron and Pat Furr; her husband Derrell Hall; daughters Selena Lopez, Jessica (Alexander) Cox; sisters Angie Bryant, Jeanette (Keith) Sandlin, Linda Albright; granddaughters Azlynn Cox and Kailee Cox. Brenda loved animals, bowling, her M & M collection, spending time with family and playing games with her daughter Selena. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Elmore County Humane Shelter. Brookside Funeral Home directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019