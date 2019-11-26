|
|
Mrs. Brenda J. Lewis
Hayneville - Mrs. Brenda J. Lewis of Hayneville, AL passed Nov. 19, 2019, at Jackson Hospital. Funeral Service will be held on Sat. Nov. 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M from Mt. Moriah #2 Baptist Church, 117 Bracy Hill Dr., Hayneville, AL 36040. Rev. Ben Davis, Officiating. Interment in Shiloh Bap. Ch. Cemetery, Gordonville, AL.
She is survived by her husband, Willie F. Lewis, son; Akei Blackman of Montgomery, daughters; Ta'Quasha Hill, Brenda Blackman, of Hayneville, AL and Richannetta Blackman of Columbus, GA. Sisters; Alma Blackman-Surles of Montgomery, AL, Blanche Blackman-Jackson, Belva Blackman and Felicia Blackman all of Hayneville, AL. Thirteen grandchildren, one great grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, her fur-baby Peewee Blue, and other relatives
Randall Miller Funeral Services & Crematory, Directing-Selma, AL.
334-874-9081
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019