Brenda Nickelson
Montgomery - Brenda Ann Nickelson, 68, of Montgomery, AL, joined her Heavenly Father, as well as her earthly mother and father (whose blue eyes she shared) on July 21, 2020. Born October 9, 1951 in Greenville, AL to Julius and Marjorie Saucer, she attended Auburn University with a degree in elementary education. She enjoyed domestic and international travel as well as attending concerts. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mark Nickelson; daughter, Alicia Nickelson; brother, Dr. Glenn Saucer (Laura); niece, Rachael Saucer Gallagher (Tim); and nephew, Benjamin Saucer, who called her "Aunt Mommy". A visitation is set for Friday, July 24 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Leak Memory Chapel. A family graveside will follow on Saturday, July 25 at 3:00 pm in Sunrise Memorial Park, Greenville, AL. In lieu to flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
. Online condolences may be shared at: www.Leak-MC.com
for the Nickelson family.