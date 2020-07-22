1/
Brenda Nickelson
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Nickelson

Montgomery - Brenda Ann Nickelson, 68, of Montgomery, AL, joined her Heavenly Father, as well as her earthly mother and father (whose blue eyes she shared) on July 21, 2020. Born October 9, 1951 in Greenville, AL to Julius and Marjorie Saucer, she attended Auburn University with a degree in elementary education. She enjoyed domestic and international travel as well as attending concerts. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mark Nickelson; daughter, Alicia Nickelson; brother, Dr. Glenn Saucer (Laura); niece, Rachael Saucer Gallagher (Tim); and nephew, Benjamin Saucer, who called her "Aunt Mommy". A visitation is set for Friday, July 24 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Leak Memory Chapel. A family graveside will follow on Saturday, July 25 at 3:00 pm in Sunrise Memorial Park, Greenville, AL. In lieu to flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be shared at: www.Leak-MC.com for the Nickelson family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sunrise Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leak Memory Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved