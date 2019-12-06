|
|
Brent V. Reid
Huron, OH - Brent V. Reid, 48, of Huron, died unexpectedly, November 30, 2019 at his residence in Huron.
He was born April 21, 1971 in Tampa, FL. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, AL and attended Waldorf Junior College in Mason City, Iowa on a football scholarship. He attended Ohio University in Athens, OH, played football at both and was a defensive back.
He owned and operated The Gym in Huron for 13 years and also was in management for A16 of Lorain.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly (Badila) Reid of Huron; daughter, Darley P. Reid of Huron, OH; step children, Paul D. Dolce (wife Christie) of Norwalk, Ohio, Dominick A. Dolce of Huron, OH, and Marie A. Dolce of Los Angeles, CA;. step-grandchildren, Lucy & Oscar Dolce of Norwalk, Ohio;
father: Daniel B. Reid of Montgomery, AL; mother: Marquinn "Donna" Reid (née Hall) of Plant City, FL; brother, Chad D. Reid of Montgomery, AL;
sisters, Melissa "Missy" Reid of Daytona Beach, FL & Nicole Reid of Dallas, TX.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Vern & Pearl Reid of Montgomery, AL.
Cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared at www.fosterfh.com
Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019