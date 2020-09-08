1/
Brigitta Schultz
Brigitta Schultz

Dadeville - Brigitta Schultz, 89, passed away September 4, 2020. She was born January 26, 1931 in Vienna, Austria. She is preceded in death by parents, Josef and Valerie Brandstatter and husband, Warren M. Schultz. She is survived by the father of her children, Roger J. Grassl; children, Scott C. Grassl and Christina V. Monk (Kenneth); grandchildren, Amber Phillips (Amos), Joseph Monk (Keri) and Dylan Monk and great grandchildren, Kynslee Lausee, Kolton Lausee, Daniel Phillips, River Phillips and River Monk. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Fort Mitchell Cemetery.

She enjoyed golf and University of Alabama football. Share memories and condolences online at www.linvillememorial.com.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
