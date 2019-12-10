Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Thorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Theo Thorn Jr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan Theo Thorn Jr. Obituary
Bryan Theo Thorn, Jr.

Montgomery - 10-16-1944 - 12-09-2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bryan Theo Thorn, Jr., 75, born October 16, 1944, Montgomery, Alabama.

He married his high school sweetheart, Brenda Hope Howard, who preceded him in death. They had two daughters, Stacy and Jennifer.

He is survived by his soulmate Jim Keesee; daughters, Stacy (Doug) Thornton of Wetumpka, AL, and Jennifer (Fred) Rice of Frankfort, IL; sister, Millie (Richard) Wilkinson of Slidell, LA, and three beautiful granddaughters, Hope Thornton, Grace Thornton, and Gizselle Rice; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bryan is preceded in death by his parents, Buck Theo Thorn, Sr., and Dora Mitchell Thorn; sisters, Barbara Boudousquie and Jo Ann Thorn; brothers, Donald Thorn and Rex Thorn.

A memorial service will be held in Charlotte, NC, and a celebration of life in Montgomery, AL at a future date. Friends are encouraged to check his site on Caring Bridge for details.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -