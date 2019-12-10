|
|
Bryan Theo Thorn, Jr.
Montgomery - 10-16-1944 - 12-09-2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bryan Theo Thorn, Jr., 75, born October 16, 1944, Montgomery, Alabama.
He married his high school sweetheart, Brenda Hope Howard, who preceded him in death. They had two daughters, Stacy and Jennifer.
He is survived by his soulmate Jim Keesee; daughters, Stacy (Doug) Thornton of Wetumpka, AL, and Jennifer (Fred) Rice of Frankfort, IL; sister, Millie (Richard) Wilkinson of Slidell, LA, and three beautiful granddaughters, Hope Thornton, Grace Thornton, and Gizselle Rice; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bryan is preceded in death by his parents, Buck Theo Thorn, Sr., and Dora Mitchell Thorn; sisters, Barbara Boudousquie and Jo Ann Thorn; brothers, Donald Thorn and Rex Thorn.
A memorial service will be held in Charlotte, NC, and a celebration of life in Montgomery, AL at a future date. Friends are encouraged to check his site on Caring Bridge for details.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019