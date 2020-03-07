Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Bryant C. Hill

Bryant C. Hill

Montgomery - Bryant C. Hill passed away on Friday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Stella Hill; and brother, Richard Hill. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Dottie R. Hill; daughters, Tracy Herring (Claude), Lisa Montoya (John); one grandson, Cody Herring; a brother, Carl Hill; a sister, Sylvia Bunn; as well as many nieces and nephews. Bryant joined the US Navy as Seaman and served aboard the USS LST-845 on the cruise which included several operations along the coasts of Japan and Korea. He worked for the State of Alabama Highway Department and retired after 36 years of service. He enjoyed several hobbies which included fishing, hunting, carpentry, playing games with his family and spending time at his treasured place on Lake Martin. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church since 1985. Honorary pallbearers are Tyler Hill, Trent Hill, Barry Bunn, Kenneth Hill, John Gober, and Dan Bailey. Visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 12 noon. Chapel service will be at 1:00pm. Pastor Jed Carnes officiating. Private burial will be at Greenwood Serenity Gardens. Flowers are welcome, but memorials may be made to . The family would like to extend a word of gratitude to Comfort Care hospice for their kindness and care.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
