|
|
C. Gray Price
Prattville - C. Gray Price, long time Prattville resident passed away on August 18, 2019 following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Julie Colley Price. Survivors also include a brother Robert Price (Mary), bother-in-law Louis Colley (Margaret), nieces Mary Frances Colley, Julia Colley Rooks (Hunter), Greer Colley, Melissa Kindgren (Eric), Alison Stockdale (Mike) and nephew Justin Price (Amy).
Mr. Price was born on July 30, 1943 in Marianna, Florida and graduated from Autauga County High School in 1961, followed by four years service in the United States Air Force. Mr. Price then attended and graduated Huntington College in 1969 and received his Master's from Troy University in Educational Administration. He remained an avid supporter of Huntington College and served on the National Alumni Board. He was a beloved teacher and principal in the Autauga County School System for a number of years. In 1980, Mr. Price was elected Mayor of Prattville and served three consecutive terms. Following his service to the citizens of Prattville, Mr. Price pursued a new career as an ombudsman for the Central Alabama Aging Consortium as a patients' rights advocate. He was a member of Prattville First United Methodist Church where he served on numerous boards and taught the New Era Sunday School class for many years. In addition, he participated in many community organizations including the Prattville Historic Preservation Commission, Autauga County Heritage Association, Prattville Arts Counsel and Alabama Silver Hair Legislature. He was also inducted into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. Gray lived a rich and colorful life, always in service to others, always building relationships. His signature laugh and inerasable smile will be an indelible memory for Prattvillians for generations to come. Services will be held at the Prattville First United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 100 East Fourth Street Prattville, Alabama 36067.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2019