Cameron Donald (Don) Day II
- - Born in St. Louis, MO and a long-time resident of Montgomery, Don ascended to his heavenly home on February 14, 2019.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for the family at a later time. He was proceeded by his mother, Nancy Ellen McGhee, and his father, Dr. Cameron Blaine Day. He leaves behind to cherish his memories to his children Donnie and Dawn Ashleigh, along with his granddaughters, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and all their spouses.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama and your local chapter of the ASPCA.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 17, 2019