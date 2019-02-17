Resources
More Obituaries for Cameron Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cameron Donald (Don) Day Ii

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cameron Donald (Don) Day Ii Obituary
Cameron Donald (Don) Day II

- - Born in St. Louis, MO and a long-time resident of Montgomery, Don ascended to his heavenly home on February 14, 2019.

A private Celebration of Life will be held for the family at a later time. He was proceeded by his mother, Nancy Ellen McGhee, and his father, Dr. Cameron Blaine Day. He leaves behind to cherish his memories to his children Donnie and Dawn Ashleigh, along with his granddaughters, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and all their spouses.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama and your local chapter of the ASPCA.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.