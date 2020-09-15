1/
Carey W. Phillips
Carey W. Phillips

Montgomery - Carey Wayne Phillips, 60, of Montgomery, passed away, September 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Phillips and his mother, Joyce Phillips. He is survived by his son, Dustin Phillips; father, Wayne Phillips; siblings, David Phillips and Kim Phillips and his grandchild, Theodora Phillips.

Funeral Service for Carey will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel at 11:00 with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow on Friday at Liveoak Freewill Baptist Church in Leary, GA at 2:00 PM Eastern time.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
