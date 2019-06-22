|
Carl A. Martin
Montgomery - Carl A. Martin, age 45, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019. Carl was born November 6, 1973 in Montgomery, Alabama to Rex and Becky Martin.
He was a member of Evangel Church where he was an active member in Royal Rangers and FCF. Carl obtained his bachelor's degree in Information Technology from AUM. He worked for the Alabama Medical Board of Examiners and was the owner and operator of Computer Technology Specialist, LLC.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Rea Martin; his children, Chelsea Alea Martin, Brandon Levi Martin, and Jaden Joy Martin; his parents, Rex and Becky Martin; his sisters, Kimberly Martin and Melisa Martin; his niece, Rebecca Martin and her children, TJ and Emilee.
He is preceded in death by his brother, John Austin Martin; his grandparents, Whirlee and Helen Williams and Robert and Mary Martin; and his cousin, Ashley Williams.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will immediately follow at 3:00 PM. Burial will occur at Alabama Heritage Cemetery. Spencer Grady, Jesse Tapley, Ben Williams, Gabe Williams, Josh Williams, and Harmon McDonald will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made to Evangel Church MAPS Team or Evangel Church Royal Rangers in honor of Carl.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AlabamaHeritageFH.com for the Martin family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 22, 2019