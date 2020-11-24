1/
Carl Blackstone Smith
Carl Blackstone Smith

Franklin, TN - Carl Blackstone Smith, 80, of Franklin, TN and previously of Montgomery, AL, passed away November 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 40 years, Sandra; daughter, Laura Kathryn; father, J.C. Smith and mother, Bertha B. Anderson. He is survived by his children, Dan Smith, Lisa Stowers, Scott Smith and Chris Smith; brother, Danny Smith; many beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his ex-wife, Kathryn Jones.

Carl was a graduate of Auburn University with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, along with a Master's degree in Nuclear Science and Hazardous Materials, also from Auburn University. He enjoyed turkey hunting, fly fishing, golf and traveling with his family.

Services for Carl will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel at 1:00 P.M. with a visitation from 12:30 - 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
