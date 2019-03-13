|
Carl Cooper Walter
Montgomery - On the evening of February 5th, Carl Cooper Walter went to his new home in heaven after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He is preceded in death by his father Berney H. Walter, mother Frances Cooper Walter, brother Berney H. Walter Jr. and Son Carl Cooper Walter Jr. He is survived by his wife Brookie Harper Walter(58 years together), his daughter Susan E. Lawson(Robert) granddaughter Christen Sorrells(Chris) grandson Alex Cooper Lawson, great-grandson Cooper Williamson and his sister Lucy Walter Burr (Borden).Visitation will be at 2pm on Friday March 15th at Eastmont Baptist Church, Montgomery Alabama, with memorial service following. Donations may be made to hospice or .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019