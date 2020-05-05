|
Carl Richard Leger
Montgomery - Carl Richard Leger, 83, of Montgomery, Alabama left this world on May 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his six children. He was reunited with the love of his life, Josepha Leger, with whom he shared 50 years of wedded bliss. We know without a doubt she was eagerly waiting at the gates of Heaven with open arms. Carl was born on April 8, 1937 in Gilboa, New York. He was the son of the late John George Leger and Ruth Evelyn Ridlon Leger. He leaves behind his six children: Joanne Brown (Gil), Corinne Thornell, Paul Leger, Richard Leger (Cindy), Patrick Leger (Amanda) and Anne Clemmons; brother Raymond Leger; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his faithful cat "Pooch." Carl served in the United States Air Force as a MSGT Airplane mechanic and Systems Analyst. After 20 years of service he retired and worked for the State of Alabama as a Data Processing Manager until retirement. Family members will receive guests at Leak Memory Chapel on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 2:30- 3:30pm followed by a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Rick Evans officiating. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Jackie Adams, Maggie Crowder, Libby Tarleton and Kindred Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Dalraida Baptist Church Benelovence Fund or the Montgomery Area Council for Aging.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 5 to May 6, 2020