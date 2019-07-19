Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Montgomery - Carl Dean Streit, 78, of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on July 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Myrtle Streit, brothers, O.L. Streit, Maurice Streit and Albert Streit; sisters, Hazel Frew and Margaret Streit. He is survived his wife, Linda Streit; daughter, Mary Ellen Lanier (Bryan); granddaughters, Morgan Lanier and Bailey Lanier; brother, Leonard Streit (Cecile) and many extended family and friends whom he loved dearly. Carl was a long time member of Snowdoun Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. Services for Carl will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM with a visitation from 12:30 - 2:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel with the burial to follow at Forest Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 19, 2019
