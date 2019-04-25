|
|
Carlie N. Tatum
Montgomery - Carlie N. Tatum, 105, a resident of Montgomery, AL, was born November 11, 1913 and went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great- great grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Lois Dickey Tatum. He is survived by his children, Nita Denson, Greg Tatum (Phyllis), and Randy Tatum. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. Mr. Tatum was loved by many and he loved everyone. As he once told his son, "I love everyone, I might not like what they do, but I still love them". He was a big Crimson Tide fan.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at Leak Memory Chapel followed by a Graveside service at 1:00 pm at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of John Knox assisted living, The Gardens of Waterford assisted living, John Knox at Home, and John Knox Nursing Home. A special thank you to Michelle Hill his trusted and dedicated caregiver for over 2 years, she will always be a part of our family.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2019