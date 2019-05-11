|
|
Carmen M. Santini
Prattville - SANTINI, Carmen M., 70, resident of Prattville, AL, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Prattville Memorial. Ms. Santini was preceded in death by her parents, Angel and Milagros Pagan; and a brother, Joe Pagan. She is survived by her two daughters, Kim Santini and Jean Walton; sister, Maria Marcinak; brother, Angel Pagan (Eleanor); three grandchildren, Aryana James, Alonzo Thomas, Jermaine Stewart; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 11, 2019