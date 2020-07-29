Carol Ann Hicks Woodall



Carol Ann Hicks Woodall passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020, with her family at her side. She fought a courageous battle against cancer for four years. Her battle was made easier by an entire community who joined together and made Carol Ann's last years both a blessing to her and those around her. Born Dec. 7, 1958, Carol Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Glenn Hicks and Mary Glenn Mills Hicks. She is survived by her loving husband and high school sweetheart Dennis Woodall and children Lindsey Woodall Brown (Jeremy); and Casey Woodall Fleming (Eric). One of her great joys in life was her grandchildren; Ansley Brown, Lydia Grace Brown, Jeb Brown, and Ellis Fleming and Marilyn Fleming. Carol Ann is also survived by other family members including her two siblings; brother Pat Hicks (Beth) and their son Caleb; and sister Sandra Hicks Larson (David); and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins whom she loved dearly. Carol Ann lived her entire life in Dublin, Alabama, and enjoyed telling the world that she was from Dublin - sometimes not telling them she meant the Dublin in Alabama. Beginning at an early age, Carol Ann was the leader of fun! She did not just have fun; she was always dreaming up ways to make others around her happy, something she knew how to do right up to her last days. Carol Ann finished high school at South Montgomery County Academy and attended Troy University and Huntingdon College. Her real education, however, was self-acquired. She studied landscape horticulture and became a licensed landscape artist. Her artistic abilities were also a part of the fun she created for others, for there was nothing she could not do and nothing that she was afraid to tackle. She created jewelry and was well known for creating spectacular weddings and parties. One of her favorite pastimes was antique shopping. She never gave up her fight, and, with the support of her family and community, she became an inspiration to those around her as she lived by the motto, "God's got this." Family and friends will gather at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 to celebrate her life. Pastor Cooper Stinson will conduct the service in her family's "favorite picnic spot" at 35 Dublin Lane, Ramer, Alabama, 36069. The family invites anyone who would like to join in this celebration to practice social distancing by remaining in their cars or bringing a lawn chair for the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the Ramer Memorial Garden, c/o Ramer Methodist Church, 15153 Hobbie Road, Ramer, Alabama, 36069.









