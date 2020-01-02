Services
Alexander City - Carol Grant Greathouse passed away on December 30, 2019 at the age of 71. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother (Granny) that will be forever missed and never forgotten. She was born in Alexander City, AL on November 13, 1948 to CB and Nettie Ruth Grant. She was preceded in death by her parents, her two older sisters, and her brother-in-law. She is survived by her husband of 52 and a half years, Dennis Greathouse of Prattville, AL; her son, Stephen Greathouse (Cyndi) of Senoia, GA; her daughter, Allison Almand (Travis) of Allen, TX; her grandchildren, Anya, Arwen, and Alba Almand; step-granddaughter, Jessica White; step-great-granddaughter, Rowan; her loving sister, Melba Ballard of Alexander City, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Carol loved the color blue and loved yellow roses. She loved her family with all her heart. Carol was a wonderful stay at home Mom to her kids and loved being a wife to her high school sweetheart, Denny. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel with Pastor Paul Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Sunday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. To express online condolences please visit prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
