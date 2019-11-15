Services
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. - Paris
507 West Washington Street
Paris, TN 38242
731-642-1441
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Carol Lorraine Morris Bowden

Carol Lorraine Morris Bowden Obituary
Carol Lorraine Morris Bowden

Paris, TN - Carol Lorraine Morris Bowden, age 94 of Paris, Tennessee passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia. Her funeral service will be 11:00 AM Monday, November 18, 2019 at McEvoy Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 AM Monday, November 18, 2019 prior to the service at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris, TN.

Carol Lorraine Morris Bowden was born July 17, 1925 in Murray, Kentucky to the late Dr. Joe Herman Morris and the late Marion Lorraine Oxner/Hall. She was a resident and raised in Paris, Tennessee. On December 22, 1948 she married Dr. William Lukens Bowden and he preceded her in death on December 15, 1990.

Ms. Bowden is survived by daughter, Marion Bowden Ladd (Dale) of Central Square, NY; sons: Dr. William Breckenridge Bowden (Linda) of Burlington, VT and Joseph Craig Bowden (Joanne) of Marietta, GA; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Ms. Bowden was also preceded in death by a son, Andrew Scott Bowden on March 26, 2018; and her brother, Dr. Joe Hall Morris and his wife Adair.

Carol Bowden graduated with a BS in Biology from Southwestern at Memphis, class of 1948. She was Former First Lady of Southwestern at Memphis 1969 to 1973, Church Elder, Circle Chairwomen, Member of Presbyterian Women, Longtime Member of First Baptist Church in Paris, Hospice Volunteer, Meals on Wheels driver, Hostess for Foreign Exchange Program and Volunteer for Literacy Programs.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1728 S. Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
Remember
